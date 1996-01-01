Which of the following best describes carbon dioxide (CO_2)?
A
Homogeneous mixture
B
Heterogeneous mixture
C
Element
D
Compound
1
Recall the definitions: An element is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom; a compound is a pure substance made of two or more different elements chemically bonded together; a homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout; a heterogeneous mixture has visibly different parts or phases.
Identify the composition of carbon dioxide (CO_2): it contains carbon and oxygen atoms chemically bonded in a fixed ratio (one carbon atom and two oxygen atoms).
Since CO_2 consists of different elements chemically combined, it cannot be an element or a mixture.
Because the atoms are chemically bonded in a definite ratio, CO_2 is classified as a compound.
Therefore, the best description of carbon dioxide (CO_2) is that it is a compound.
