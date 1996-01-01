Understand the definitions of the options: A pure substance has a fixed composition and distinct properties; an element is a pure substance made of only one type of atom; a homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout; a heterogeneous mixture has visibly different parts or phases.
Consider lemonade as a mixture of water, sugar, lemon juice, and possibly other dissolved substances, all evenly distributed in the solution.
Since lemonade's components are uniformly mixed and you cannot distinguish different parts with the naked eye, it fits the description of a homogeneous mixture.
Recognize that lemonade is not a pure substance because it contains multiple components, and it is not heterogeneous because it does not have visibly separate phases.
Conclude that the best classification for lemonade is a homogeneous mixture.
