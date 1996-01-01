Hi everyone. This problem reads. A specific element is a colorless inert gas at room temperature. Which statement is true regarding the element. Okay, So we know we're dealing with a colorless inert gas at room temperature. Alright, so let's start there. An inert gas at room temperature is going to end up being a nonmetal. Okay. Because we're dealing with the gas and it's an inert gas at room temperature. There are no metals and semi metals that are a gas at room temperature. So that is how we know it is a non metal. So out of the answer choices given B is going to be our correct answer choice. The element is a non metal. Okay, so that is it for this problem? I hope this was helpful.

