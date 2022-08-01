Physical & Chemical Changes Example 2

So if we take a look here at this example question, it says which the following is a chemical change? Remember, a chemical change will change the identity of the original substance. For a we have the melting of wax, so when we're melting wax, it's just going from its solid form towards liquid form. But at the end of the day, it's still wax. We haven't changed its identity, so it is not a chemical change, but a physical change for the next one, we have cooking an egg. Remember for burning, cooking or baking. Then that means that we're changing the actual chemical bonds in our original substance. To create something new, you can tell if you're cooking an egg. It looked completely different from its original substance. Egg yolk is clear, but once you start cooking it, it's going to solidify. It'll change colors, so we're going to say that this is a chemical change. For see, we have the condensing of water vapor, so condensation is a term you might have heard off in high school or in grade school. We know that condensation on Windows is just water in its liquid form. That's because the water that's in its gaseous state in the air touches the surface of the window, and it cools down so much that it liquefies here. In both instances, whether it's a gas or liquid, it's still water. It's identity hasn't changed, so it is not a chemical change. Then finally, we have carving a piece of wood. If we're carving wood, I could carve it into a beautiful statue. But the substance of the statue is still would. I haven't burned the wood, so it's not ash or soot. It's still would. So that would just be a physical change. So, out of all the options here, Onley Option B represents a chemical change.

