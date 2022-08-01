Physical & Chemical Changes Example 1

So here it says, which change is a physical change. Remember, a physical change does not change the original identity of my substance. A wood burning. Well, when I burn a piece of wood, what's gonna be left at the end will no longer be would. It will be so good. It'll be ash will be something completely new and different. So it's identity has been changed, and this is not a physical change iron rusting. It's a natural phenomenon that happens every day. If you ever look at old beat up cars, you might see some rust spots on it. Well, that's when the metal surface of the car has interacted with oxygen from the air. The oxygen on the in the air has actually bonded to the metal surface and created a metal oxide. We've changed the identity of the metal completely into something new. Remember, because we're changing its identity. Rusting would not be a physical change. Dynamite exploding. If I set off some dynamite, I can't go back out and wreak and recollect what's left over and try to set it off again. It's forever been changed from the explosion. All the chemical bonds have been altered so that identity is different and this would not be a physical change. The answer here is deemed because dissolving sugar in water counts as a physical change. So the sugar acts as the salute. It's what's being dissolved by the liquid water. I can regain that sugar. All I have to do is boil off, the water heated up enough, the water will evaporate, and I'll get left at the bottom of my off my pot. The original sugar it's identity hasn't been changed. Its just been dissolved in water. I can always go back and recollect that sugar if I really wanted so just remember physical property. Physical changes do not change the identity of my original substance.

