Which of the following best describes a mixture that has the same composition throughout?
A
Compound
B
Heterogeneous mixture
C
Element
D
Homogeneous mixture
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms given: A compound is a substance formed when two or more elements chemically combine in fixed proportions; an element is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom; a heterogeneous mixture has a non-uniform composition where different parts can be distinguished; a homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout.
Recognize that the question asks for a mixture with the same composition throughout, which means the properties and composition are consistent in every part of the sample.
Recall that a homogeneous mixture is also called a solution, where the components are evenly distributed at the molecular level, making it uniform throughout.
Eliminate options that do not fit the description of a mixture with uniform composition: a compound and an element are pure substances, not mixtures, and a heterogeneous mixture is not uniform.
Conclude that the best description for a mixture with the same composition throughout is a homogeneous mixture.
