Which of the following substances is classified as a compound?
A
Hydrogen
B
Gold
C
Water
D
Oxygen
Understand the definition of a compound: A compound is a substance formed when two or more different elements chemically bond together in fixed proportions.
Identify the substances given: Hydrogen (H₂) is a diatomic molecule made of only one element, hydrogen; Gold (Au) is a pure element; Water (H₂O) is made of hydrogen and oxygen atoms chemically bonded; Oxygen (O₂) is a diatomic molecule made of only oxygen atoms.
Determine which substances are elements and which are compounds: Hydrogen, Gold, and Oxygen are elements because they consist of only one type of atom, while Water is a compound because it contains two different elements chemically bonded.
Conclude that Water is classified as a compound because it consists of hydrogen and oxygen atoms bonded together in a fixed ratio (2:1).
Therefore, among the options, Water is the correct example of a compound.
