Air can be considered a mixture. Which statement does NOT help explain why?
A
The proportions of gases in air can vary from place to place.
B
Air contains more than one substance that retains its individual properties.
C
Air is composed of molecules that are chemically bonded together.
D
The components of air can be separated by physical means.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a mixture: A mixture consists of two or more substances physically combined, where each substance retains its own chemical properties and can be separated by physical means.
Analyze each statement to see if it aligns with the characteristics of a mixture:
1. "The proportions of gases in air can vary from place to place." This supports the idea of a mixture because mixtures can have variable compositions.
2. "Air contains more than one substance that retains its individual properties." This also supports the mixture concept since components in a mixture do not chemically change.
3. "Air is composed of molecules that are chemically bonded together." This statement does NOT support the idea of a mixture because chemically bonded molecules form compounds, not mixtures.
