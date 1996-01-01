Which statement best describes the difference between a homogeneous and a heterogeneous mixture?
A
A homogeneous mixture is always a solid, while a heterogeneous mixture is always a liquid.
B
A homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout, while a heterogeneous mixture has visibly distinct parts or phases.
C
A homogeneous mixture can be separated by filtration, while a heterogeneous mixture cannot.
D
A homogeneous mixture contains only one type of element, while a heterogeneous mixture contains two or more types of elements.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of homogeneous and heterogeneous mixtures. A homogeneous mixture has the same uniform appearance and composition throughout, meaning you cannot see different parts or phases with the naked eye.
Step 2: Recognize that a heterogeneous mixture consists of visibly different substances or phases, which means you can see distinct parts or layers within the mixture.
Step 3: Evaluate the given statements by comparing them to these definitions. For example, the statement that a homogeneous mixture is always a solid is incorrect because homogeneous mixtures can be gases, liquids, or solids.
Step 4: Consider the separation methods mentioned. Filtration is typically used to separate heterogeneous mixtures, not homogeneous ones, so that statement is incorrect.
Step 5: Note that mixtures, whether homogeneous or heterogeneous, can contain multiple elements or compounds, so the statement about the number of element types is not a defining difference.
