Which of the following best describes milk in terms of the classification of matter?
A
Milk is a heterogeneous mixture containing many different substances.
B
Milk is a homogeneous mixture containing many different substances.
C
Milk is an element composed of identical atoms.
D
Milk is a pure substance consisting of only one type of molecule.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the basic classifications of matter: elements, compounds (pure substances), homogeneous mixtures, and heterogeneous mixtures.
Understand that an element is a pure substance made of only one type of atom, and a pure substance can also be a compound made of molecules of the same kind.
Recognize that a homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout, meaning you cannot distinguish different parts with the naked eye.
Know that a heterogeneous mixture contains visibly different substances or phases, meaning you can often see or separate the different components.
Apply this knowledge to milk: since milk contains various substances like fats, proteins, and water that are not uniformly distributed at the microscopic level, it is best described as a heterogeneous mixture.
Watch next
Master Introduction to General Chemistry Course with a bite sized video explanation from Jules