Which of the following best describes the difference between a homogeneous mixture and a heterogeneous mixture?
A
A homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout, while a heterogeneous mixture has visibly distinct parts or phases.
B
A homogeneous mixture can be separated by filtration, while a heterogeneous mixture cannot.
C
A homogeneous mixture is always a solid, while a heterogeneous mixture is always a liquid.
D
A homogeneous mixture contains only one type of element, while a heterogeneous mixture contains multiple elements.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a homogeneous mixture. A homogeneous mixture has the same uniform appearance and composition throughout the sample, meaning you cannot see different parts or phases with the naked eye.
Step 2: Understand the definition of a heterogeneous mixture. A heterogeneous mixture consists of visibly different substances or phases, so you can distinguish the different parts within the mixture.
Step 3: Compare the two types of mixtures based on their composition and appearance. Homogeneous mixtures are uniform and consistent, while heterogeneous mixtures have distinct regions or components.
Step 4: Evaluate the given answer choices by matching them to the correct definitions. The correct description should highlight the uniformity of homogeneous mixtures and the visible differences in heterogeneous mixtures.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is: 'A homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout, while a heterogeneous mixture has visibly distinct parts or phases.' This matches the fundamental difference between the two types of mixtures.
