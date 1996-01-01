Which statement correctly describes the difference between homogeneous and heterogeneous mixtures?
A
Homogeneous mixtures can be separated by filtration, while heterogeneous mixtures cannot.
B
Homogeneous mixtures have a uniform composition throughout, while heterogeneous mixtures have visibly distinct parts or phases.
C
Homogeneous mixtures are always solids, while heterogeneous mixtures are always liquids.
D
Heterogeneous mixtures always contain only one type of substance, while homogeneous mixtures contain two or more.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of homogeneous and heterogeneous mixtures. A homogeneous mixture has the same uniform appearance and composition throughout, meaning you cannot distinguish different parts by the naked eye.
Step 2: Recognize that a heterogeneous mixture consists of visibly different substances or phases, which means you can see distinct parts or layers within the mixture.
Step 3: Evaluate the given statements by comparing them to these definitions. For example, filtration is a separation technique that can be used for heterogeneous mixtures but not typically for homogeneous mixtures.
Step 4: Note that the physical state (solid, liquid, gas) is not a defining factor for whether a mixture is homogeneous or heterogeneous; both types can exist in any state.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description is that homogeneous mixtures have uniform composition throughout, while heterogeneous mixtures have visibly distinct parts or phases.
Watch next
Master Introduction to General Chemistry Course with a bite sized video explanation from Jules