Which type of matter can be separated into its components by physical means?
A
Compounds
B
Elements
C
Mixtures
D
Pure substances
Understand the definitions of the types of matter: Elements are pure substances consisting of only one type of atom; Compounds are pure substances made of two or more elements chemically combined; Mixtures are combinations of two or more substances that are not chemically bonded; Pure substances refer to either elements or compounds with a fixed composition.
Recall that physical means of separation include methods like filtration, distillation, evaporation, and chromatography, which rely on physical properties such as boiling point, solubility, or particle size.
Recognize that elements and compounds have fixed compositions and require chemical changes to separate into simpler substances, so they cannot be separated by physical means.
Identify that mixtures, on the other hand, retain the individual properties of their components and can be separated by physical methods because their components are not chemically bonded.
Conclude that the type of matter that can be separated into its components by physical means is mixtures.
