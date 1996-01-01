Which of the following is an example of a mixture?
A
Air
B
Pure water (H_2O)
C
Gold (Au) bar
D
Sodium chloride (NaCl) crystal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a pure substance and a mixture. A pure substance has a fixed composition and distinct chemical properties, while a mixture contains two or more substances physically combined, each retaining its own properties.
Examine each option: Pure water (H_2O) is a compound with a fixed chemical formula, so it is a pure substance.
Gold (Au) bar is an element consisting of only one type of atom, so it is a pure substance.
Sodium chloride (NaCl) crystal is an ionic compound with a fixed ratio of sodium and chloride ions, so it is a pure substance.
Air is composed of multiple gases like nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, and others physically mixed together without fixed proportions, making it a mixture.
