Which of the following is a physical property of ionic compounds in their solid state?
A
They conduct electricity well.
B
They have high melting points.
C
They dissolve readily in nonpolar solvents.
D
They are malleable and ductile.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a physical property is — it is a characteristic of a substance that can be observed or measured without changing the substance's chemical identity.
Step 2: Recall the typical physical properties of ionic compounds in their solid state, such as high melting points, brittleness, and electrical conductivity behavior.
Step 3: Analyze each option: Ionic solids generally do not conduct electricity well in solid form because their ions are fixed in place and cannot move freely.
Step 4: Consider solubility: Ionic compounds usually dissolve well in polar solvents (like water), not in nonpolar solvents, so dissolving in nonpolar solvents is not a typical physical property.
Step 5: Evaluate malleability and ductility: Ionic solids are brittle rather than malleable or ductile because the ionic lattice breaks when force is applied, so these are not physical properties of ionic solids.
