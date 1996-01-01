Which of the following is classified as a compound?
A
O_2
B
NaCl
C
He
D
Fe
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between elements and compounds. An element consists of only one type of atom, while a compound consists of two or more different types of atoms chemically bonded together.
Step 2: Analyze each option: O_2 is a molecule made of two oxygen atoms (same element), so it is an element, not a compound.
Step 3: He (helium) is a single atom element, a noble gas, so it is not a compound.
Step 4: Fe (iron) is a pure element consisting of only iron atoms, so it is not a compound.
Step 5: NaCl consists of sodium (Na) and chlorine (Cl) atoms chemically bonded, making it a compound.
