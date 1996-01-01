Which of the following compounds is classified as an ionic compound?
A
C_6H_{12}O_6
B
CO_2
C
H_2O
D
NaCl
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between ionic and covalent compounds. Ionic compounds are formed by the transfer of electrons between metals and nonmetals, resulting in positive and negative ions held together by electrostatic forces. Covalent compounds involve the sharing of electrons between nonmetals.
Step 2: Analyze the given compounds. C_6H_{12}O_6 (glucose), CO_2 (carbon dioxide), and H_2O (water) are all composed of nonmetals only, which typically form covalent bonds.
Step 3: Recognize that NaCl (sodium chloride) consists of a metal (Na) and a nonmetal (Cl), which means it forms ions: Na^+ and Cl^-, making it an ionic compound.
Step 4: Conclude that among the given options, NaCl is classified as an ionic compound because it is composed of ions held together by ionic bonds.
Step 5: Remember that ionic compounds generally have high melting points, conduct electricity when molten or dissolved in water, and form crystalline solids, which helps in identifying them.
