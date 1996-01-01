Which of the following best describes mouthwash: an element, a compound, a homogeneous mixture, or a heterogeneous mixture?
A
Homogeneous mixture
B
Element
C
Compound
D
Heterogeneous mixture
1
Understand the definitions of the terms: An element is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom; a compound is a pure substance made of two or more elements chemically combined in a fixed ratio; a homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout; a heterogeneous mixture has visibly different parts or phases.
Consider what mouthwash is made of: it typically contains water, alcohol, flavoring agents, and other dissolved substances mixed together but not chemically bonded.
Since the components in mouthwash are physically combined and uniformly distributed, it does not qualify as an element or a compound.
Because the composition of mouthwash is uniform throughout and you cannot distinguish different parts with the naked eye, it is not a heterogeneous mixture.
Therefore, mouthwash is best described as a homogeneous mixture, where all components are evenly mixed at the molecular level.
