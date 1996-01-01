Which of the following best describes the reaction: 2H_2 + O_2 ightarrow 2H_2O?
A
Double displacement reaction
B
Decomposition reaction
C
Combination (synthesis) reaction
D
Single displacement reaction
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reactants and products in the given chemical equation: $2H_2 + O_2 \rightarrow 2H_2O$.
Recall the definitions of common reaction types:
- Combination (synthesis) reaction: two or more reactants combine to form one product.
- Decomposition reaction: one compound breaks down into two or more simpler substances.
- Single displacement reaction: one element replaces another in a compound.
- Double displacement reaction: exchange of ions between two compounds.
Analyze the reaction: two reactants, hydrogen gas ($H_2$) and oxygen gas ($O_2$), combine to form a single product, water ($H_2O$).
Since multiple reactants form one product, this fits the definition of a combination (synthesis) reaction.
Therefore, the best description of the reaction $2H_2 + O_2 \rightarrow 2H_2O$ is a combination (synthesis) reaction.
