Everyone's aware the LewiS structures of acetone and isopropyl alcohol shown below. We were asked based on the given structure, estimate the carbon carbon oxygen bond angles in each of the compounds. For acetone, Essential carbon has 123 electron groups around it. So this is going to give a geometry of Trigon a planer. It says I have no long pairs. The bond angle is gonna be 120°. Isopropyl alcohol, The central carbon has 1, 2, 34 electron groups around it. There's gonna be geometry since I have no long pairs. The bond angle is gonna be 109.5°. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.

