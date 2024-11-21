Which of the following is a difference between measurements of solids and liquids?
A
Liquids have a definite volume, but solids do not.
B
Solids flow easily, whereas liquids do not.
C
Solids can be compressed easily, but liquids cannot.
D
Solids have a fixed shape, while liquids take the shape of their container.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the physical properties of solids and liquids: solids have a fixed shape and volume, while liquids have a fixed volume but take the shape of their container.
Recall that solids do not flow easily because their particles are tightly packed in a fixed arrangement, whereas liquids flow because their particles are less tightly packed and can move past each other.
Recognize that solids are generally incompressible due to the close packing of particles, and liquids are also nearly incompressible but can flow to fill containers.
Evaluate each given statement by comparing it to the known properties of solids and liquids to identify which correctly describes a difference between them.
Conclude that the key difference is that solids have a fixed shape, while liquids take the shape of their container, which aligns with the fundamental definitions of these states of matter.
Watch next
Master Physical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules