Which one of the following is a physical property of glucose?
A
Glucose is soluble in water.
B
Glucose reacts with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide and water.
C
Glucose can be oxidized to gluconic acid.
D
Glucose undergoes fermentation to produce ethanol.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's chemical identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance reacts and changes into new substances.
Review each option and determine if it involves a change in the chemical identity of glucose or not.
For the option 'Glucose is soluble in water,' recognize that solubility is a physical property because it involves mixing without changing glucose chemically.
For the other options (reacting with oxygen, oxidation to gluconic acid, fermentation to ethanol), identify these as chemical properties because they involve chemical reactions that change glucose into different substances.
Conclude that the physical property of glucose among the options is its solubility in water.
