Which of the following is the melting point of water at standard atmospheric pressure?
A
0~^ext{o}ext{C}
B
32~^ext{o}ext{C}
C
100~^ext{o}ext{C}
D
-273~^ext{o}ext{C}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the melting point of a substance is the temperature at which it changes from solid to liquid at a given pressure, typically standard atmospheric pressure (1 atm).
Recall that water's melting point is a well-known physical property and is commonly used as a reference point in temperature scales.
Recognize that water freezes (solidifies) at 0~^\text{o}\text{C} and melts at the same temperature under standard atmospheric pressure.
Note that 32~^\text{o}\text{C} and 100~^\text{o}\text{C} correspond to other important temperatures for water: 32~^\text{o}\text{F} is the freezing point in Fahrenheit, and 100~^\text{o}\text{C} is the boiling point at 1 atm.
Understand that -273~^\text{o}\text{C} is absolute zero, the theoretical lowest temperature, unrelated to water's melting point.
