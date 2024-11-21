Which of the following is NOT an example of a physical property?
A
Density
B
Color
C
Ability to rust
D
Boiling point
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties. Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes.
Step 2: Review each option to determine if it is a physical or chemical property. Density, color, and boiling point are all physical properties because they can be observed or measured without altering the substance's chemical composition.
Step 3: Analyze the option 'Ability to rust.' Rusting is a chemical reaction involving iron and oxygen, which changes the substance's chemical identity, so this is a chemical property.
Step 4: Conclude that the property which is NOT physical is the 'Ability to rust' because it involves a chemical change.
Step 5: Summarize that physical properties include density, color, and boiling point, while chemical properties include the ability to rust.
