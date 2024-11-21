Which of the following is a physical property of matter?
A
Reactivity with acid
B
Melting point
C
Ability to rust
D
Flammability
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts with other substances, resulting in a chemical change.
Review each option and classify it as physical or chemical property:
- Reactivity with acid: This describes how a substance chemically reacts with acid, so it is a chemical property.
- Melting point: This is the temperature at which a substance changes from solid to liquid without changing its chemical identity, so it is a physical property.
- Ability to rust and Flammability: Both involve chemical changes (oxidation and combustion respectively), so they are chemical properties.
