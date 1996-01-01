Hello everyone in this video. We're being asked if a reaction occurs when oxygen gasses bubbled through an acidic solution of this molecule. Right over here under standard state conditions. And if there is, what is the reaction? So, I'm looking at the standard reduction potential tables that I have. This can be found either in your textbook are given to you by professor. So I'm just gonna go ahead and write out the equation. I see. That is when Mn two plus reacts with four moles of H 20. So liquid water. This goes ahead and yields MN 04 Along with eight moles of our hygiene cat ions and five electrons. This has a standard reduction potential then of negative 1.51 volts. So again, this is information that I've gathered from the standard reduction potentials. The other value that I see with oxygen gas is 02 gas interacting with four moles of hydrogen ions And for electrons. And this yields two moles of liquid water. And the state of reduction potential for this one is going to be 1.23V. All right, So basically for the overall so the overall standard reduction potentials was go ahead and add both of our values. That's 1.23 volts being added with our negative 1.51 volts. This will go ahead and give us some equaling two negative 0. volts. So then there's no reaction that occurs then because the overall Senate reduction potential of value negative 0.28V is negative. So formally then our answer is, there is no reaction. So then this right here is going to be our final answer for this problem. Thank you all so much for watching.

