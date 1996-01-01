Understand the difference between extensive and intensive properties: Extensive properties depend on the amount of substance (e.g., mass, volume), while intensive properties do not depend on the amount (e.g., density, melting point).
Recognize that malleability refers to the ability of a material to be hammered or rolled into thin sheets without breaking, which is a characteristic related to the physical behavior of the material.
Distinguish between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, whereas chemical properties describe how a substance reacts chemically to form new substances.
Since malleability can be observed without changing the chemical composition of the material, it is classified as a physical property.
Therefore, malleability is an intensive physical property because it does not depend on the amount of the material and involves physical changes only.
