Which of the following is a physical property commonly associated with metallic solids?
A
High electrical conductivity
B
Brittleness
C
Poor thermal conductivity
D
Transparency to visible light
1
Understand that physical properties describe characteristics of a substance that can be observed or measured without changing its chemical identity.
Recall that metallic solids are composed of metal atoms arranged in a lattice with a 'sea of electrons' that are free to move throughout the structure.
Recognize that this 'sea of electrons' allows metallic solids to conduct electricity very well, which is a key physical property of metals.
Compare the options: brittleness is more typical of ionic or covalent network solids, poor thermal conductivity is not characteristic of metals (they usually have good thermal conductivity), and transparency to visible light is not a property of metals since they are generally opaque.
Conclude that high electrical conductivity is the physical property commonly associated with metallic solids.
