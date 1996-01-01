Hi everyone for this problem it reads is element X a metal or a non metal. If its reaction with element Y results in a product containing Y three minus and Y two plus ions explain. Okay, so we're looking at element X here. All right. And so we have X is going to x three minus. Okay. So we're looking at the electrons here. And so we have a neutral X and it's going to X three minus. Okay, So that means our charges going from zero to minus three. And so that means element X gained three electrons. Okay, Because ELEMENT X gains three electrons. This makes X a nonmetal. Okay. Because non metals gain electrons. So our answer for this problem is element X a metal or a non metal. It's going to be a nonmetal because non metals gain electrons and in this case element X gains three electrons. Okay, so that is it for this problem. I hope this was helpful.

