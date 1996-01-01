Which of the following is an example of an inorganic compound?
A
CH_4
B
C_6H_{12}O_6
C
NaCl
D
C_2H_5OH
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between organic and inorganic compounds: Organic compounds primarily contain carbon atoms bonded to hydrogen atoms, often with other elements like oxygen or nitrogen. Inorganic compounds generally do not contain carbon-hydrogen (C-H) bonds.
Examine each given compound to identify if it contains carbon-hydrogen bonds: CH_4 (methane) contains carbon bonded to hydrogen, so it is organic.
Look at C_6H_{12}O_6 (glucose), which also contains carbon-hydrogen bonds, making it an organic compound.
Consider C_2H_5OH (ethanol), which has carbon-hydrogen bonds and is classified as an organic compound.
Analyze NaCl (sodium chloride), which is composed of sodium and chloride ions and does not contain carbon; therefore, it is an inorganic compound.
