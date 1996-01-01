Which of the following best describes how an element differs from a compound?
A
A compound is always a mixture of elements, while an element is always pure.
B
An element can be separated into simpler substances by chemical means, but a compound cannot.
C
An element consists of only one type of atom, while a compound contains two or more different types of atoms chemically bonded together.
D
Elements are formed by the combination of compounds.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of an element: An element is a pure substance that consists of only one type of atom. It cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means.
Understand the definition of a compound: A compound is a substance formed when two or more different types of atoms chemically bond together in fixed proportions.
Recognize that compounds have properties different from the elements that compose them, due to the chemical bonds between different atoms.
Distinguish between mixtures and compounds: Mixtures are physical combinations of substances that can be separated by physical means, whereas compounds require chemical reactions to separate into elements.
Conclude that the key difference is that an element contains only one type of atom, while a compound contains two or more different types of atoms chemically bonded together.
