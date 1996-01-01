Which statement best describes how compounds compare to the elements that make them up?
A
Compounds are mixtures of elements that retain their individual properties.
B
Compounds always look and behave exactly like the elements that form them.
C
Compounds are always gases, while their elements are always solids.
D
Compounds have properties that are usually very different from those of the elements that compose them.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between elements and compounds: Elements are pure substances consisting of only one type of atom, while compounds are substances formed when two or more elements chemically combine in fixed ratios.
Recall that in a compound, the atoms of the elements are bonded together, which changes the way they interact with other substances compared to the individual elements.
Recognize that because of these chemical bonds, compounds have unique physical and chemical properties that are often very different from the properties of the elements that make them up.
Note that compounds are not mixtures; mixtures retain the individual properties of their components, but compounds do not because the elements are chemically combined.
Therefore, the best description is that compounds have properties that are usually very different from those of the elements that compose them.
