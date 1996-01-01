Which of the following is NOT a sign of a chemical change?
A
Change in state (e.g., melting or boiling)
B
Change in color
C
Production of a gas
D
Formation of a precipitate
1
Understand that a chemical change involves the formation of new substances with different properties, while a physical change affects only the state or appearance without changing the substance's identity.
Identify the signs of a chemical change, which typically include change in color, production of a gas, and formation of a precipitate, as these indicate new substances are formed.
Recognize that a change in state, such as melting or boiling, is a physical change because it involves a change in the physical form of the substance without altering its chemical composition.
Compare each option to determine which one does not indicate a chemical change by checking if the substance's identity remains the same after the change.
Conclude that 'Change in state (e.g., melting or boiling)' is NOT a sign of a chemical change because it is a physical change.
