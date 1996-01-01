Which of the following is an example of a nonaqueous solution?
A
Gasoline
B
Mayonnaise
C
Fog
D
Fruit juice
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a nonaqueous solution. A nonaqueous solution is a homogeneous mixture where the solvent is not water.
Step 2: Identify the solvent in each option: Gasoline is a mixture of hydrocarbons (non-water solvent), Mayonnaise is an emulsion (water and oil), Fog is tiny water droplets in air (water-based), Fruit juice is mostly water with dissolved substances.
Step 3: Recognize that gasoline does not contain water as the solvent, making it a nonaqueous solution.
Step 4: Confirm that mayonnaise, fog, and fruit juice all have water as a major component or solvent, so they are aqueous or water-based mixtures.
Step 5: Conclude that gasoline is the correct example of a nonaqueous solution because its solvent is a non-water liquid.
