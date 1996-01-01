Which of the following compounds is classified as inorganic?
A
C6H12O6
B
C2H5OH
C
KH2PO4
D
CH3COOH
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between organic and inorganic compounds: Organic compounds primarily contain carbon atoms bonded to hydrogen atoms, often forming chains or rings. Inorganic compounds generally do not have carbon-hydrogen (C-H) bonds and include salts, minerals, and metals.
Examine each compound given: C6H12O6 (glucose) contains carbon and hydrogen bonded together, so it is organic.
C2H5OH (ethanol) also contains carbon-hydrogen bonds and is classified as an organic compound.
CH3COOH (acetic acid) contains carbon-hydrogen bonds and is an organic acid.
KH2PO4 (potassium dihydrogen phosphate) is a salt composed of potassium (K), hydrogen (H), phosphorus (P), and oxygen (O) without carbon-hydrogen bonds, so it is classified as an inorganic compound.
