Which of the following substances is classified as a mixture?
A
Gasoline
B
Aluminum (Al)
C
Carbon dioxide (CO_2)
D
Table salt (NaCl)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between pure substances and mixtures. Pure substances have a fixed composition and distinct chemical properties, while mixtures contain two or more substances physically combined without fixed proportions.
Identify the nature of each option: Aluminum (Al) is an element, which is a pure substance made of only one type of atom.
Carbon dioxide (CO_2) and table salt (NaCl) are compounds, which are pure substances composed of two or more elements chemically bonded in fixed ratios.
Gasoline is a mixture because it consists of many different hydrocarbons physically combined, and its composition can vary.
Therefore, classify gasoline as the mixture among the options, while the others are pure substances.
Watch next
Master Introduction to General Chemistry Course with a bite sized video explanation from Jules