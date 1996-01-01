Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
We have learned in this chapter that many ionic solids dissolve
in water as strong electrolytes; that is, as separated
ions in solution. Which statement is most correct about
this process? (a) Water is a strong acid and therefore is good
at dissolving ionic solids. (b) Water is good at solvating ions
because the hydrogen and oxygen atoms in water molecules
bear partial charges. (c) The hydrogen and oxygen bonds of
water are easily broken by ionic solids.