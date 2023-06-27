Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
General Chemistry8. ThermochemistryInternal Energy
1:09 minutes
Open Question

Which statement is true of the internal energy of a system and its surroundings during an energy exchange with a negative δusys ?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
5
Was this helpful?
0:40m

Watch next

Master Internal Energy with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
02:55
Internal Energy | 9-1 GCSE Physics | OCR, AQA, Edexcel
SnapRevise
265
03:53
Introduction to Internal Energy of Solids, Liquids, and Gases
Daniel M
125
04:14
Thermodynamics - Internal Energy
chemtubeuk
264
00:40
Internal Energy
Jules Bruno
680
2
05:47
Enthalpy H and Internal Energy U
Shawn Shields
261
06:15
Internal Energy
Bozeman Science
89
03:48
Internal Energy
Professor Dave Explains
110
11:41
First law of Thermodynamics | Physics
Najam Academy
262
03:41
SECOND LAW OF THERMODYNAMICS | Easy & Basic
EarthPen
175
01:51
Internal Energy
Jules Bruno
765
3
1
02:29
Internal Energy Example 1
Jules Bruno
626
1
3
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.