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Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the molar mass of water (H_2O)?
A
20.02 g/mol
B
2.02 g/mol
C
16.00 g/mol
D
18.02 g/mol
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements present in the water molecule (H_2O), which are hydrogen (H) and oxygen (O).
Determine the number of atoms of each element in one molecule of water: 2 hydrogen atoms and 1 oxygen atom.
Find the atomic masses of hydrogen and oxygen from the periodic table: approximately 1.01 g/mol for hydrogen and 16.00 g/mol for oxygen.
Calculate the total molar mass of water by multiplying the atomic mass of each element by the number of atoms and then summing these values: \(\text{Molar mass} = (2 \times 1.01) + (1 \times 16.00)\) g/mol.
Add the values to get the molar mass of water, which will be close to 18.02 g/mol.
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