Determine the molar mass of ethylene (C\_2H\_4) by adding the atomic masses of its atoms: 2 carbon atoms and 4 hydrogen atoms. Use the atomic masses approximately as 12.0 g/mol for carbon and 1.0 g/mol for hydrogen. The molar mass is calculated as \(\text{Molar mass} = 2 \times 12.0 + 4 \times 1.0\) g/mol.