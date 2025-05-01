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Multiple Choice
How many iron atoms are present in a 354 g sample of iron (Fe)?
A
6.02 × 10^{23} atoms
B
1.23 × 10^{25} atoms
C
1.91 × 10^{24} atoms
D
3.81 × 10^{24} atoms
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: the mass of the iron sample is 354 g, and you need to find the number of iron atoms in this sample.
Find the molar mass of iron (Fe) from the periodic table. The molar mass is the mass of one mole of iron atoms, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol).
Calculate the number of moles of iron in the 354 g sample using the formula: \(\text{moles of Fe} = \frac{\text{mass of Fe}}{\text{molar mass of Fe}}\).
Use Avogadro's number, \(6.02 \times 10^{23}\) atoms/mol, to convert moles of iron to number of atoms with the formula: \(\text{number of atoms} = \text{moles of Fe} \times 6.02 \times 10^{23}\) atoms/mol.
Perform the multiplication to find the total number of iron atoms in the sample.
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