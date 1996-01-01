Which group of elements on the periodic table are extremely reactive because they contain only one valence electron?
A
Alkali metals (Group 1)
B
Halogens (Group 17)
C
Noble gases (Group 18)
D
Alkaline earth metals (Group 2)
Identify the groups on the periodic table and their general properties related to valence electrons.
Recall that elements in Group 1, known as Alkali metals, have exactly one valence electron in their outermost shell.
Understand that having only one valence electron makes these elements highly reactive because they tend to lose that electron easily to achieve a stable electron configuration.
Compare this with other groups: Halogens (Group 17) have seven valence electrons and are reactive but tend to gain electrons; Noble gases (Group 18) have full valence shells and are mostly inert; Alkaline earth metals (Group 2) have two valence electrons and are reactive but less so than Group 1.
Conclude that the group with only one valence electron and extreme reactivity is the Alkali metals (Group 1).
