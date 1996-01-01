Hello. Everyone in this video. We're trying to see if a reaction occurs when a strip of nickel is dipped into an aqueous solution of this region here under standard state conditions if there is a reaction, what is the reaction? So we can go ahead and gather some information from the standard reduction potential tables. That's either given to you by professor or provided for you in the textbook. So what I can gather is for our copper plus carry on When it reacts with one electron. They'll give us copper in its solid state. It has an e value equal to positive 0.52V. And then for our nickel in its solid state that gives us our Nickel two plus catan And two electrons. This is value is 0.23V. So we can go ahead and calculate for the overall value that just adding both of the two values that we have. So that's 0.52V plus 0.23V. If we get that we get a total sum of our 0.75V for the overall value. We can see here that this is definitely a positive value. Let's baby. Right. This clear, we have a positive value. And this of course just means that this is this reaction is spontaneous in the ford direction. Therefore this does occur. This Russian does occur under standard state conditions. So now we're being asked what is the reaction? So let's go ahead and run out this reaction then. So just basically rewriting this year and then we're gonna go ahead and balances out to give us one general equation because these are both just happier actions. So again we have our C. U. Plus Reacting with one electron that yields are copper solid. And then we have our nickel solid that goes ahead to yield our Nickel two plus and two electrons. So here we see. We need to balance our electrons because we need to combine them. So we have two electrons on the second to have reaction but only one here. What we can do to balance our electrons is by multiplying the first reaction by two. So we do so we get two moles of our copper plus. Karen reacting with two electrons and that gives us two moles of our copper solid. First one or the second half reaction is as good as is. So our nickel solid is yielding our nickel two plus carry on which reacts with two electrons. Alright, so now combining our two half half reactions, we see that our two electrons will go ahead and cancel. That leaves us with the reaction to just be two moles of copper plus cut down that reacts with our nickel in a solid state Which yields two moles of our copper in a solid state and one mole of our Nickel two plus. So then this right here is going to be our action. And yes, this reaction does occur. It's spontaneous in the four direction. All right, thank you all so much for watching

