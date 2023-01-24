Channels
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Molecular Polarity
Problem
Which of the following substances would you expect to have a nonzero dipole moment? Explain, and show the direction of each. (a) Cl2O (b) XeF4 (c) Chloroethane, CH3CH2Cl (d) BF3
Relevant Solution
8m
Play a video:
