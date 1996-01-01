Consider a system consisting of two oppositely charged
spheres hanging by strings and separated by a distance r1,
as shown in the accompanying illustration. Suppose they
are separated to a larger distance r2, by moving them apart.
(a) What change, if any, has occurred in the potential energy
of the system?
Verified Solution
