Hi everyone here. We have a problem telling us that nitrous acid is a weak mono product, oxy acid of nitrogen. It is too unstable to exist freely but has been observed in a quick solutions. Note the fact that nitrous acid is a weak electrolyte and describe which particles from Salou only will be present in. It's a quick solution. So we're first going to ride out what this will look like. So we have our nitrous acid plus water is going to go back and forth from hydro ni um and nitrogen dioxide. So because it is a weak acid, it is not going to fully dissociate. So because it's not fooling dissociating in the ugly solution, we are still going to have nitrous acid and nitrogen dioxide. So that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.

