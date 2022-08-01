Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity

So if we look at the periodic table, we see that for electron affinity. We're going to say that it becomes more eggs a thermic so we could say that it increases as we move to the top right corner, the periodic table. So notice here we have negative 72.8 for hydrogen, and we have negative 3 28 for flooring. Remember, the more negative your electron affinity, the more excell thermic reaction that means it wants the electron, even Mawr, so we can see that flooring wants an electron even more than hydrogen. If we go down, we can see here that caesium is negative 45.5, so it doesn't as readily want an electron. Also, notice here that the bottom row does not have any values. Those elements are so large, so unstable that we tend not to talk about their electron affinity. You'll also notice that certain elements are have electron affinities that are equal to or greater than zero. So we have beryllium here we have nitrogen. We have the noble gas, which makes sense because they're perfect, so they don't require accepting an electron. They don't need it. Some others are not as commonly seen here. We have Mangga knees. We have zinc, cadmium and mercury, and we'll see why those are less than zero or not less than zero equal to or greater than zero. Then we have HF over here in yellow. That's because it's a weird element. There is no real solid like justification for why it's greater than or equal to. Zero is just one of those Ottawa elements out there. But for all the ones that are in Aqua, we'll see the justification of why they have electron affinities that are greater than or equal to zero.

