Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity

So let's talk about the exceptions to electron affinity. So the exceptions are elements that possess stable or symmetrical orbital's, and they're less likely to accept an electron. Now remember, as sub shell Orbital's are most stable when they're totally filled with electrons. So here, if we look beryllium, was one of our exceptions. It s orbital is completely filled in. Therefore, it doesn't want to accept another electron. So that's why the electron affinity is greater than or equal to zero. Then remember that P and D sub shells orbital's are most stable when they're half filled or totally filled. Looking at nitrogen, it's P Orbital's air half filled, therefore, doesn't wanna disrupt that stability, so it doesn't want to accept an electron mangga knees. It's D Orbital's are half filled with electrons, so it to doesn't want to accept an electron. Then, finally, zinc in those below it. They have a totally filled in D set of D orbital's, so zinc in the ones below it in terms of the periodic table wouldn't wanna accept another electron. All of these air stable the way they are. They all have either half filled or totally filled peed de or s Orbital's. So just keep that in mind when you see these exceptions to electron affinity in terms of the chart. And remember, for the most part, as we head to the top right corner, electron affinity becomes mawr exo thermic.

