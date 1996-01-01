everyone to wear the structural therapy and shown below in each corner represents a carbon atom and hydrogen are implicit. We were asked which of the following statement explains why the carbon carbon carbon bond angles in Benzene are much larger than those final thing. I feel like the structure of Benzene. This is a six member ring With three double bonds. Benzie is a six member ring, has a hexagon shape which is an ideal shape. It has bigger angles. Advertising This is a five member ring, has a pentagon shape which is the ideal shape. It has smaller angles. So for the first one it says tire fine does not exhibit resonance. Benzene has resonance structures. This is false because they often exhibits resonant because it has double bonds which can be moved For two apartment. Adams adopt smaller angles and a five member ring compared to a six member ring. And this is true. Which is why the carbon bond angles in Benzene are much larger than those in biofilm. And then the third one says the carbon atoms and kind of have different urbanization from those in Benzene have a look at the carbon atoms, you have hydrogen coming off of these carbons, You have had you coming up with these as well. We have one, two three electron groups around it for the hybridization Gonna be sp two Because they have three groups. And over here we also have three electron groups coming off of the carbon. This is also gonna have hybridization of sp two. So this is false. They both have a hybridization of sp two. The answers to thanks for watching my video, and I hope it was helpful.

