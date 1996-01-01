In the experiment shown schematically below, a beam of
neutral atoms is passed through a magnetic field. Atoms that
have unpaired electrons are deflected in different directions
in the magnetic field depending on the value of the electron
spin quantum number. In the experiment illustrated,
we envision that a beam of hydrogen atoms splits into two
beams. (a) What is the significance of the observation that
the single beam splits into two beams?
